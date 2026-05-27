Chemutai hails China’s hosting after back-to-back Diamond League wins

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai has praised China’s organization and hospitality after opening her Diamond League campaign with victories in Xiamen and Shanghai.

Chemutai won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at both Xiamen and Shanghai events, extending her unbeaten start to the season.

“China is a very good host with excellent facilities and nice atmosphere, which also helped me perform well and win the first two races in steeplechase,” Chemutai said.

The Ugandan now leads the women’s 3,000m steeplechase Diamond League standings with 16 points from her two victories.

“I have worked really hard to get to this good form, and I will continue working hard to make sure I shine in this new season,” she added.

Chemutai has returned strongly after an extended break from competition, improving her times across the opening two meetings of the season.

Dominic Otuchet said Chemutai’s performances were the result of careful preparation and determination.

“We are very confident that after taking a break for some time, Chemutai has come back stronger and determined to perform well this season,” Otuchet told Xinhua.

“In the two races, she improved on her times, and this comes at a good time as we also move closer to the Commonwealth Games in Scotland,” he added. ■