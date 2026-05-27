ICPAU, CMA, USE and Vision Group launch 2026 FiRe Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), and Vision Group, has officially launched the 16th edition of the Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards. The launch happened today (May 26) at Hotel Africana.

The 2026 Awards will be held under the theme: “Driving Sustainability Reporting through Technology and Innovation.”

The theme highlights the growing importance of technology-driven and innovative approaches in advancing credible, and forward-looking sustainability reporting. As organisations continue to respond to evolving stakeholder expectations and global sustainability demands, the FiRe Awards remain a key platform for promoting excellence in financial reporting in Uganda.

CPA Derick Nkajja, Secretary/CEO of ICPAU, noted that organisations are increasingly operating in a complex environment characterised by climate-related risks, rapid technological advancements, changing investor expectations, and growing demand for accountability.

“The 2026 theme recognises the critical role technology and innovation play in strengthening sustainability reporting. Organisations are now expected not only to implement sustainable practices, but also to communicate their impact and long-term value creation in an accurate, and accessible manner,” he said.

CPA Stephen Ineget the Chairperson FiRe awards committee noted that transparent sustainability reporting has become an essential pillar of good governance, investor confidence, and organisational resilience.

“ICPAU believes that sustainability reporting is no longer a voluntary exercise for progressive organisations; it is increasingly becoming a strategic necessity. Through the FiRe Awards, we continue to encourage entities to embrace high-quality reporting practices that inspire trust and support informed decision-making,” Ineget added.

Introduced in 2011, the FiRe Awards were established to improve the quality of financial and business reporting in Uganda by promoting compliance with financial reporting standards and best practices in corporate disclosures.

The Awards were born out of ICPAU’s long-standing commitment to promoting the adoption and implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in Uganda, which were adopted in 1998. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a respected platform that recognises organisations demonstrating transparency, accountability, and excellence in reporting.

To date, more than 1,000 organisations have participated in the FiRe Awards, benefiting from benchmarking opportunities, independent professional assessments, and national recognition. Participating entities also receive valuable feedback aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of their annual reports.

To participate in the 2026 FiRe Awards, organisations are required to submit their most recent annual report. Entries will open on 1 June 2026 and will close on 30 September 2026.

Submissions can be made through the FiRe Awards portal on www.icpau.co.ug/fireawards or by delivering three printed copies of the annual report to the ICPAU offices in Bukoto.

The Awards are open to all entities that prepare annual reports, including public sector institutions, private sector organisations, and not-for-profit entities.

Outstanding organisations will be recognised during the 2026 FiRe Awards ceremony scheduled to take place on 4 November 2026.