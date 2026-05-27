Ecobank partners CHINT, OPPEIN on Premier Banking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has partnered with CHINT Uganda and OPPEIN Home Uganda to expand lifestyle and home living benefits for its Premier Banking customers.

The partnership, announced in Kampala on May 26, is aimed at extending value beyond traditional banking services by giving customers preferential access to electrical, solar, lighting, and customised home furnishing solutions.

According to the bank, the arrangement is intended to strengthen its Premier Banking proposition by linking customers to modern living solutions while offering cost-saving opportunities through the two partner companies.

Elizabeth Kasedde Mwerinde, Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ecobank Uganda, said the initiative reflects the bank’s strategy of creating more value for customers beyond financial services.

“At Ecobank, we continuously seek opportunities to create more value for our customers beyond banking. Through these partnerships with CHINT Uganda and OPPEIN Home Uganda, we are enhancing the Premier Banking experience with practical lifestyle solutions that support our customers’ aspirations and everyday convenience,” she said.

CHINT Uganda Managing Director Shi Jiane Namutebi said the partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable energy solutions to households and businesses.

“We are proud to partner with Ecobank Uganda to make smart energy, lighting and electrical solutions more accessible to Premier customers. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainable living,” Namutebi said.

OPPEIN Home Uganda General Manager Hetal Bhavsar said the partnership would help bring customised home solutions closer to the bank’s high-end customer segment.

“Through this partnership, we are bringing world-class kitchen, wardrobe and furniture solutions closer to Uganda’s Premier Banking segment,” Bhavsar said