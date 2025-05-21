Maru Credit offers chance to win free school fees for a year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MARU Credit, a leading Tier IV financial institution, has announced an exciting back-to-school campaign that will see customers and parents win free school fees for a year.

The “Back-to-School With MARU” campaign will see customers and parents who take out affordable school fees loans, enter into a draw to win free school fees and other instant prizes.

“Our MARU School Fees Loan is designed to provide timely and practical support that allows parents to send their children back to school stress-free. We understand the financial pressures that families face during the back-to-school season,” said Leah Kanziga, Marketing and Customer Experience Manager at MARU Credit as she featured on NBS Television’s Breakfast show, May 15, 2025.

The MARU School Fees Loan provides up to sh10 million within 24 hours. MARU Credit is offering this loan at a competitive interest rate of 2.5% per month on the reducing balance, with zero processing fees (for the campaign period) and a repayment period of up to four months.

MARU Credit is also offering a range of exciting rewards as part of the campaign.

Parents who engage the MARU Credit team at select supermarkets will have the opportunity to spin a wheel and win shopping vouchers, trolley dashes, and other back-to-school essentials like pens and books.

“We want to make the back-to-school process a little less stressful and a little more rewarding,” added Kanziga.

“Our campaign is not just about providing financial solutions; it’s about building lasting relationships with our customers and supporting them in achieving their goals. Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to secure their children’s education.”

MARU Credit, which has branches in Ntinda and Bugolobi, offers a range of financial products, including vehicle & asset financing, logbook loans, personal loans, and business loans, all designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

Kazinga said the MARU School Fees Loan is the latest addition to their portfolio, reaffirming their commitment to providing accessible and customer-centric financial solutions.