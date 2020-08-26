Mao in talks with Acholi MPs to join DP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The Democratic Party President Norbert Mao is wooing Members of Parliament from the Acholi sub-region to join the party.

This follows the defection of 10 DP Members of Parliament to the National Unity Platform (NUP) this month.

DP which is left with only five members of Parliament is now embarking on a massive recruitment drive and also fronting candidates for different positions left by the defectors.

According to sources in DP, Nwoya County MP Simon Oyet, who is a member of the Forum for the Democratic Change (FDC) and Morris Ogenga Latigo, the Agago North County MP are some of the MPs being persuaded to join DP.

Ogenga had earlier told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that he is opting to return as an Independent candidate because political parties had lost purpose.

According to an MP from Acholi who preferred anonymity, Mao is in talks with some MPs from Acholi who have roots with DP and he is hopeful they will join the party.

“Before Oyet joined FDC, he was a DP and Professor Latigo, all that family is in DP and we are trying to capitalize on that, to see if we can unite and send strong men for the positions using our flag”, the source said.

Oyet confirmed that they are in talks but it was still premature to reveal the details.

However, he could not confirm if he was joining DP but said that he would not be returning as a member of FDC.

Attempts to get a comment from Mao were futile by press time. However, DP’s Lyandro Komakech says that they have embarked on a drive to get new members and identify candidates for several elective positions.

