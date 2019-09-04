Mao faults Museveni’s leadership over brutal killings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party-DP President General, Norbert Mao wants President, Yoweri Museveni and his ruling National Resistance-NRM party government held accountable for the brutal murder and atrocities committed against Ugandans.

He said this at a media briefing at Kolping hotel in Hoima town on Tuesday. According to Mao, government has to date failed to come up with a concrete report on the brutal murder of various people.

These include among others Ibrahim Abirigi, the former Arua Municipality MP, Joan Kagezi, the former senior Principal state Attorney, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the former Police spokesperson, Muhammad Kirumira, the former Buyende District police commander and Suzan Magara.

According to Mao, the failure by the government to explain the murders is a clear indication that the country is led by Mafias. He argues that the killers are known to government and their intention is to intimidate Ugandans.

Mao says that the only solution to the rampant killings is change of government that all Ugandans must embrace if peace is to prevail in the country.

Mao used the press conference to attack Bunyoro legislators for being tight-lipped in parliament on the matters affecting Bunyoro citing the fading education system, roads and health sectors among others.

He said Bunyoro legislators are bewitched and cannot express themselves on critical issues in their region.

He rallied the people of Bunyoro to elect the opposition candidate Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato who is vying for the Hoima woman parliamentary seat so that their voices can be heard in parliament.

He says as DP they have also endorsed Nyakato and therefore called on the people of bunyoro to show the country that they need change.

Mao is among other opposition leaders who have pitched camp in Hoima district to rally support for Nyakato who is facing it off with NRM candidate, Harriet Businge Mugenyi.

The Elections are set for September 26, 2019.

The Hoima woman MP seat fell vacant after the incumbent, Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2018.

URN