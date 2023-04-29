Manager arrested for embezzling sacco funds

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Duncan Twesigye, the Manager of Kigezi Umoja Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (UMOJA SACCO) in Kabale has been arrested for allegedlly embezzling 36 million Shillings.

Twesigye has been on the run prompting the Sacco management to file a complaint at Kabale Police Station accusing Twesigye of fleeing with money.

According to Abel Ruganza, Kabale District Police Commander, Twesigye is accused of embezzling the money between November 2022 to January 2023.

Ruganza says that Twesigye was arrested in Wobulenzi Town Council, Luwero district on Monday. He adds that Twesigye was later transferred back to Kabale for interrogation.

