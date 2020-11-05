Manafwa registers 154 cases of domestic violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manafwa district authorities have raised a red flag over the high number of cases of domestic violence.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting organized by the Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry at the district headquarters, Manafwa District Probation Officer Esther Nakhayeze Mukoya said they registered 154 cases of domestic violence between January and October this year compared to less than 80 cases recorded last year.

She attributes the increase in the cases of domestic violence to poverty, alcohol abuse and effects of the lockdown.

Mukoya explains that most men in the district have failed to fulfill their family obligations after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Christine Kimono, the Assistant Manafwa Chief Administrative Officer has called for the collective effort of local, religious and cultural leaders to curb domestic violence in families.

She explained that women feel uncomfortable whenever their husbands are unable to provide for their family, which leads to dispute.

Ronald Kimanayi, the Manafwa LC V 5 vice chairperson has urged the LC I chairpersons and religious leadres to counsel married couples as they used to do in the past.

Darren Rutagera from the Gender, Labor and Social Development ministry advised stakeholders to use the Safepal app the ministry has introduced to report gender-based violence to the relevant authorities.

According to Rutagera, the app is freely available for installation on a smartphone or computer to enable the user to report and alert the ministry about any gender-based violence case within their area.

She explains that they came up with the app to encourage people to report the cases in confidence since many incidents have been going unreported.

URN