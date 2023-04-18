Man electrocuted in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 25-year-old man in Jinja District was on Monday electrocuted in his garden. Ashraf Mudabanda, a resident of Butangala C village in Buwenge sub-county was found dead in his garden by his brother, Musa Kibedi, who had gone to check on him.

Kibedi says that Mudabanda was struck dead by loose electricity wires that were connected to the neighboring electric poles through his garden.

Faizal Baka, the GISO of Buwenge sub county says that there are several underground illegal power connections in the area, putting the lives of the residents at risk.

Baka says that they have since instituted village vigilante teams to curb electricity vandalism and illegal power connections, however, most people have resorted to underground connections, which are hard to detect.

Baka says that they have registered three incidents of electrocution in the area in the past year.

He however says that they are liaising with police, local leaders, and UMEME to organize sensitization drives, which will deter the recurrence of similar accidents in their area.

The Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says that illegal power connections had reduced due to intensified operations in early 2022, however, some elements in the communities are opting for underground naked wires, which threaten life more so during the current rainy season.

Mubi challenged residents to seek advice from UMEME before connecting power.

URN