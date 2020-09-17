Man electrocuted by falling electric cables

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man has died in Pader district after coming in contact with a falling high voltage electricity cable.

Geoffrey Komakech was reportedly walking back home when cables of a falling electricity pole landed on him and electrocuted him.

The incident happened during a rainstorm in Kala village in Atanga sub county in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River region police spokesperson says Komakech’s lifeless body was found lying on the ground by residents in the morning.

Okema says the deceased is suspected to have been returning from drinking alcohol when the incident happened.

According to Okema, police have since handed over the deceased’s body to his family members for burial.

*****

URN