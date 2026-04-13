Man City opens Premier League title race, Tottenham drops into bottom 3

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Manchester City threw the Premier League title race wide open with a 3-0 away win over Chelsea on Sunday, moving to within six points of Arsenal with a game in hand.

The first half was relatively even, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella having a goal ruled out for offside, but Manchester City took control with three goals in 17 minutes after the break. Nico O’Reilly powered onto the end of Rayan Cherki’s cross to head home the opener in the 51st minute.

Marc Guehi made it 2-0 after excellent work from Jeremy Doku, who later added the third after Chelsea made a mess of trying to play the ball out from defense.

Next Sunday’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal now looks as though it could be crucial in the title race.

Sunderland beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to Nordi Mukiele’s deflected shot just after the hour, leaving Tottenham in the relegation zone. Tottenham also lost defender Cristian Romero, who limped off in tears with 20 minutes remaining.

Nottingham Forest took another point in its battle to avoid relegation with a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa.

Murillo’s own goal gifted Aston Villa a 23rd-minute lead before Neco Williams finished from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s assist to level the score before halftime.

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at home.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice, including a 94th-minute penalty, to overturn William Osula’s 43rd-minute opener for Newcastle, which dropped to 14th in the table. ■