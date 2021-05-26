Man arrested for strangling seven months old baby to death

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale police are holding a man suspected of strangling to death his seven-month old baby.

Nesta Nagwere, 35, a resident of Nabihoma Parish in Bumbobi sub county in Mbale district was picked up by police on Tuesday after allegedly killing his son Peter Khauka.

It is alleged that Nagwere turned his anger on the child following a quarrel with his wife Ritah Kakai on Monday night. He reportedly accused the wife for bearing the child outside wedlock.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that the suspect was picked up on a tip off from the community members.

