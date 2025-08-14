Man arrested for allegedly killing wife over shs100,000 loan

Kibaale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kibaale are holding a man accused of murdering his wife to death over a Shillings 100,000 loan taken without his consent. The suspect, Andrew Ndyayambegye, a resident of Kanoga-Kitooma village in Matale sub-county, allegedly attacked his wife, Beatrace Kaitesi, 47, after accusing her of obtaining the money from a local village saving group in his name.

According to information gathered by Uganda Radio Network (URN), Ndyayambegye allegedly struck Kaitesi several times on the head and face with a hand hoe, inflicting deep injuries. She was first rushed to a nearby clinic, but her condition worsened, prompting a referral to Mubende Hospital for advanced medical attention. She died before reaching the facility.

Following the incident, Ndyayambegye fled to an unknown destination. Mathias Sunday, the LC1 Chairperson, says residents mounted a manhunt until the suspect was arrested on Monday while hiding in a nearby bush. Police were alerted and whisked him to Kibaale Central Police Station. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest and detention, adding that murder charges have been preferred against the suspect. He says once investigations are complete, Ndyayambegye will be arraigned before the court.

***

URN