Malawi Revenue Authority benchmarks Uganda’s Digital Tax Stamps

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has hosted an eight-member delegation from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) for a five-day benchmarking visit on Digital Tax Stamps (DTS). The visit aimed to provide insights into the implementation, monitoring, and enforcement of the system as Malawi prepares to adopt a similar initiative.

“We reaffirmed our shared commitment to enhancing domestic revenue mobilization through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and homegrown solutions that drive economic self-reliance for our nations,” URA Commissioner General John R. Musinguzi said after meeting MRA Commissioner General Daniel Daka. He promised to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

Bichetero Emmanuel, the Assistant Commissioner of the URA Tax Academy, highlighted the effectiveness of digital tax stamps in closing revenue gaps.

“We believe our digital tracking solutions have been instrumental in improving tax compliance and revenue collection, and we are eager to share our experiences with our counterparts in Malawi,” he said.

The Malawian delegation engaged with URA officials to learn from Uganda’s experiences, challenges, and successes with DTS.

Henry Ngutwa, MRA’s Deputy Commissioner General, expressed appreciation for the knowledge exchange. “We appreciate the insights and knowledge shared by URA, and we look forward to implementing similar solutions in Malawi,” he said.

Uganda and Malawi share the same Digital Tax Stamp solution service provider, SICPA, which has helped both countries enhance tax tracking and compliance.

The delegation visited SICPA Uganda, where Country Manager Suzan Mweheire Kitariko hosted them on a tour of the Digital Tax Stamps warehouse and the Fuel Marking Site in Busia to provide a deeper understanding of the system’s implementation.

The visit marks a crucial step in Malawi’s efforts to strengthen its tax compliance framework through digital solutions.