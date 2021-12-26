Makerere re-advertises some programs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has re-advertised over forty undergraduate courses after failing to get the targeted number of applicants. This comes a week after the university published admission lists for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The university with the capacity for over 4000 students, has specific targets set by the Senate for every course. The numbers vary depending on the program where some programs can take 50 students and some as many as 200 students.

While most of the courses re-advertised are at university campuses within regions like Arua, Mbale, Mbarara, and Jinja, a few like the Bachelor of Law and some others are from both the main campus and Makerere University Business School in Nakawa.

Charles Ssentogo, the Deputy Academic Registrar at Makerere University notes that while most of the courses have been re-advertised due to a shortfall in admissions, it is a unique case for the Bachelor of Law.

Some students that were successful in the pre-entry examinations for the School Law missed admission to the University with a mind that sitting for the exam would cover for that.

This comes at a time when the COVID-19 situation has caused disruptions to the academic calendar for Higher Institutions of Learning and thereby affected the student intake. Makerere’s private admission list indicates that few students appeared on the list from the 2018 and 2019 academic years.

As this may seem like a call to fill a few slots, managers of higher education institutions and educationists have pointed out that universities are at risk of having very few or no direct entrants into the Academic year 2022/2023 due to COVID-19 effects, according to a recent article by URN.

