Makerere Endowment Fund gets sh.4Bn boost for August run

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank Uganda has announced a sh1.45 billion sponsorship package for Makerere University’s MakRun, which is scheduled for August 17.

Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe welcomed NCBA Bank’s “generous gift,” noting that this year’s MakRun will be “bigger, better, and more fun” than ever.

“Gone are the logistical headaches of past years. Now we have the resources to deliver a first-class event that brings together families, alumni, corporate teams, and elite runners for a day of sport and celebration,” he said.

The five-year partnership signals a “shared commitment to advancing education, promoting inclusion, and driving sustainable community development” in Uganda, according to NCBA.

The partnership positions NCBA as the official title sponsor of the MakRun, organized annually to mobilise resources for student scholarships, enhance learning infrastructure, and support community outreach programs.

The 2025 edition is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the country and region, ranging from students and alumni to corporate teams and health and fitness enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Bank Uganda CEO, Mark Muyobo, said, “We are proud to partner with Makerere University, because the MakRun is an event that champions access to education, health, and opportunity for all.

At NCBA, we believe in the power of partnerships to drive real impact, and this sponsorship reaffirms our long-term commitment to education and nation-building.

”This year’s MakRun will carry the theme “Run for Education, Run for Inclusion”, with proceeds going toward building a dedicated student centre and funding disadvantaged students through the Makerere University Endowment Fund.

As part of the sponsorship, NCBA Bank will engage its staff, customers, and partners to participate in the run, contribute to fundraising efforts, and promote environmental sustainability throughout the campaign.

Muyobo said that together with Makerere University, NCBA aims to empower students with disabilities, support disadvantaged but talented learners, promote healthy and active lifestyles among youth, and contribute significantly to the Endowment Fund to benefit future generations.

The 2025 edition of MakRun comes with exciting new additions, including a full 42.2 km elite marathon, joining the traditional 21 km half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km fun runs.

These expanded offerings aim to elevate MakRun from a community event to a premier platform for both professional and aspiring runners from Uganda and beyond.

The run also aims to raise 2 billion Shillings in support of student welfare, community development, and the university’s long-term sustainability efforts.

Proceeds will go directly toward promoting active living among students and the surrounding community, supporting initiatives for students with disabilities, and contributing to the growth of the endowment fund.

“This year, MakRun is evolving into a professionally managed marathon. With NCBA’s support of UGX 1.45 billion, we’ll be able to secure traffic-free routes, professional timing systems, and a safe, car-free course for all participants—whether they tackle the full 42.2 km or choose the 5 km walk,” said Maggie Kigozi, Chairperson of the Makerere University Endowment Fund (MAKEF).

Dr. Kigozi emphasised that proceeds from the marathon will fund critical student-support initiatives, including a dedicated Disability Support Centre, and equipping it with new assistive devices.

She said the money will also be used to strengthen the scholarship fund, ensuring that no bright student drops out due to a lack of fees. She said in the buildup to the marathon, the MakRun Club will host weekly Wednesday fun runs to energise students and the wider community.

The University Clinic will offer pre-race medical screenings to ensure all participants are race-ready.

