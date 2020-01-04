 Mak Law school on spot for blocking student from studies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Law School is on the spot for blocking a student from studies for five years.

Gwendolinn Musimenta was admitted to Makerere University’s Bachelor of Law course in 2012 and was supposed to graduate in 2017.

However, on March 31, 2015, the Makerere University School of Law Examinations and malpractices, Irregularities and Appeals Committee convicted Musiimenta for cheating in an examination.

This was after she was found in possession of unauthorized materials; the Children’s Act, which was in contravention of rule 4 (a) of the University Examination rules.

She was subsequently suspended from the university for one semester (Semester II of 2014/2015 academic year). The school also cancelled her results in the Course Unit, LAW 3109 Family Law II.

Musiimenta was however informed that she had the right to appeal against the School’s decision to the Senate if she felt dissatisfied.

Despite her appeal in 2016, the School of Law could hardly forward the minutes of its decision to Senate which stalled until she chose to appeal to the University Council on July 10, 2019.

The former student of St. Joseph’s Seminary in Kabarole says after serving her suspension, she resumed attending lectures but the school of Law routinely stopped her from sitting some exams and releasing her results for exams she had sat.

The school reportedly explained she needed clearance from Senate, which was for four years never given despite her various demands.

In her appeal, the student sought the University Council to set aside her suspension, be availed her results in 11-course units she sat for and be granted permission to continue with her course and sit her fourth year without interruption.

In its defence, Makerere University through its lawyers asked the Council committee on Legal, Rules and Privileges to dismiss her appeal on grounds that her conviction was based on her own plea of guilt for the offence of cheating in an examination.

The university also claims that Musiimenta could not be allowed to proceed with attending 4th year lectures and sitting exams before completing the 3rd year course load.

Following the hearings, the committee decided and recommended in its end of year report to Council that since Musiimenta had already served her sentence, her results for the course units for which she paid, registered and sat for be released.

“… the student served her sentence to completion and therefore should be allowed to resume her studies and sit all the remaining course units after clearance of all outstanding university dues, if any, and in compliance with other university requirements,” ruled Council Committee.

Council has now directed that the university staff responsible for the delay in hearing the student’s appeal to be subjected to disciplinary action.

The composition of Council Committee of Legal, Rules and Privileges is headed by Associate Professor Winston Tumps Ireeta. Members include Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Eng. Dr S.P. Kagoda, Dr Hellen Nambalirwa Nkabala and Ruth Iteu Eyoku.

