Maize flour prices in Kenya on the upward trend

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maize flour prices in Kenya has increased by nearly third to Ksh 115 for the two kilogramme packet since the millers exhausted subsidised flour stocks.

The country’s media reports indicate that the top retailers including Uchumi and Tuskys have exhausted the Ksh90 maize flour packets, triggering a 28% increase in the cost of living.

Kenya’s treasury ended the Ksh 6 billion subsidy to maize importers on December 31, 2017 to allow millers buy grain from farmers.

Currently maize flour millers are said to be buying maize from farmers and traders at Ksh3, 000 for the 90-kg bag, up from the subsidised Ksh2, 300. This comes at the time a section of Kenyan farmers are protesting import of cheap maize from Uganda, saying it will reduce their profitability.