Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti elected as African Union Commission chairperson

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA | Xinhua | The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government on Saturday elected Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf as the new AU Commission chairperson.

Youssouf, elected for the 2025-2028 term, will succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat, the outgoing chair and former Chadian prime minister, who has completed his two-term, eight-year tenure leading the 55-member continental bloc.

He secured victory over Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Madagascar’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

During a televised debate in December, Youssouf outlined his priorities for the AU, pledging to strengthen the AU’s Peace and Security Council, operationalize the African Standby Force, ensure stable financing for the union, boost intra-African trade, and promote the free movement of goods and people across the continent.

“The place of Africa on the international stage will be one of my priorities. The Africa that we want is the Africa of peace, integration, and prosperity. If I’m given the chance of being the chairperson of the commission, I will do my best to make sure that our continent shines on the international stage,” Youssouf said. ■