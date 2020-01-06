Magogo, Sseninde to attend 2019 CAF Awards in Hurghada

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Hassim Magogo will be one of the invited guests to grace the 2019 CAF Awards taking place on Tuesday night in Egypt.

It will be the first time Magogo attends a CAF function after serving a two months FIFA suspension related to the resale of 2014 tickets. The suspension ended on December 10th, 2019.

Magogo who is also an executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will attend the ceremony at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada together with ex-Ugandan international Jean Sseninde. The former England based professional and now involved with women football has also been invited by CAF.

All CAF executive members led by the President Ahmad Ahmad and all 54 Presidents of Football Federations in Africa are expected to grace the ceremony. The event will celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

There will also be several new award categories in recognition of exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals. Four-time winner of the African Player of the Year Award Samuel Eto’o Fils as host of the ceremony.

The reigning African Player of the Year Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and his teammate at Liverpool in England Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Algeria’s Riyad Mehrez (Manchester City) have been shortlisted for the top Award.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango and other players from the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region who had been shortlisted earlier did not make the final list.

Shortlists for different categories

African Football of the Year

– Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

– Riyad Mehrez (Algeria/Manchester City)

– Sadio Mané (Senegal/ Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

– Ajara Nchout (Cameroon/Vålerenga)

– Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria/FC Barcelona)

– Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa/Beijing BG Phoenix)

African Women’s National Team of the Year

– South Africa

– Nigeria

– Cameroon

African Men’s National Team of the Year

– Algeria

– Senegal

– Madagascar

African Women’s Coach of the Year

– Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

– Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

– Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Youth Player of the Year

– Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Borussia Dortmund)

– Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria/Villarreal)

– Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Lille OSC)

Africa’s Men’s Coach of the Year

– Aliou Cissé (Senegal National Team)

– Djamel Belmadi (Algeria National Team) – Moïne Chaâbani (Espérance Sportive de Tunis)

African Inter clubs Player of the Year

– Tarek Hamed (Egypt/Zamalek)

– Youcef Belaili (Algeria/Espérance Sportive de Tunis/Al Ahli KSA)

– Anice Badri (Tunisia/Espérance Sportive de Tunis)

*****

URN