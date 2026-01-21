MAGOGO: East Africa to deliver “huge and memorable” AFCON 2027

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Hassim Magogo, has expressed confidence that Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will successfully co-host the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday, Magogo assured football fans that the three East African nations are working closely to ensure a well-organised and memorable AFCON in 2027.

“It is the first time we shall be hosting AFCON in the East African region and we want to make it huge and memorable,” Magogo said.

He noted that serious preparations are already under way following the official handover of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) flag to the 2027 co-hosts at the conclusion of the AFCON tournament in Morocco on Sunday.

“We are not taking the hosting of AFCON 2027 lightly because it is a dream that will come true and we want everyone around the world who loves football to come and enjoy East Africa and the sweet hospitality as well,” he added.

Magogo also said the tournament is expected to strengthen regional cooperation, boost tourism and place East African football talent firmly in the global spotlight.

“We cannot have the same high class facilities like Morocco who hosted the AFCON that ended last Sunday. But we have all it takes as Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to organize a very successful tournament that many people will love and talk about for years,” he said.

According to Magogo, hosting AFCON 2027 will rank among Uganda’s biggest sporting achievements.

“We are still very determined to work hard and try to achieve more,” Magogo added.

At the recently concluded AFCON in Morocco, two teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) – Sudan and Tanzania – advanced to the round of 16, while Uganda failed to progress beyond the group stage. ■