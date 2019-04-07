Madhvani Foundation offers Shs700m for University students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In the quest for Uganda to empower its youth through education, the Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation has announced a scholarship fund of Shs700 million that will be used to support brilliant but underprivileged university students in Uganda.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Madhvani Head office in the Industrial area, Hon. Gerald Ssendaula, the Chairman of the Madhvani Foundation board said, “Madhvani Foundation is proud to be part of Uganda’s education dream and today we launch the Madhvani Foundation scholarship fund for the academic year 2019/2020.

The Foundation has continuously supported brilliant but underprivileged Ugandan students from different universities. This is the 16th time the Foundation is providing this opportunity that began with about Shs200 million and has so far disbursed over Shs 8,530 million.

The Foundation has also managed to support over 2,240 students that have gone on to acquire formal and informal employment in different fields.”

