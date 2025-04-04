Luwero Muslim District Chairman impeached

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luwero Muslim District Chairperson, Ali Ndawula Ssekyanzi, has been impeached for opposing the re-election of Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as Mufti of Uganda.

On Thursday, the Luwero District Khadi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja summoned Ssekyanzi to appear before the Luwero Muslim Joint Committee to defend himself as to why he shouldn’t be impeached over alleged misconduct, violation of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Constitution, and unauthorized appearance in the media protesting against the re-election of Mubaje.

Mulindwa’s summons stemmed from a petition from 17 members of the Luwero Muslim District Joint Committee who demanded impeachment hearings against Ndawula. This was after Ndawula led protests in Kampala city challenging the re-election of Mubaje, insisting that he was ineligible after clocking 70 years.

In the meeting chaired by Mulindwa, the lead petitioner, Muhammadi Sserunjongi, a member of the Majlis Al-Ulama (College of Sheikhs), read the petition before the members in which he accused Ndawula of using his position to mobilize other Muslims to oppose the re-election of Mubaje without consulting them and in total disregard of UMSC Consitution.

Sserunjogi also faulted Ndawula for breaching established protocols as outlined in the UMSC Constitution, in case you have any grievances. He added that by undermining the protocols, Ndawula undermined the integrity of UMSC governance structures and asked his fellow members to impeach him.

Other members backed the motion to impeach Ndawula, saying that he disrespected them when he recorded the audio after they petitioned Khadi, calling them ‘’rabbits.

Ndawula refused to attend the meeting, but instead, Khadi Mulindwa read a letter which he sent through M/S Sewankambo and Company Advocates, dated 31st March, 2025, describing the petition as incompetent, premature, and an abuse of authority.

Ndawula said that Article 11 of the UMSC, under which the impeachment hearings were brought against him, can only apply to Mufti, Deputy Mufti, Secretary General and Deputy Secretary, hence the petitioners erred in using it against him, yet he is not among the mentioned leaders.

Ndawula added that any impeachment hearings must be brought against a person with a specific breach of code and sanctions, not mere complaints as listed by petitioners that he mobilized Muslims against the decision of the College of Sheikhs.

In the letter, Ndawula also challenged Khadi’s power to convene the meeting,g citing article 22(4) of the UMSC constitution as amended.

But Khadi defended the impeachment hearings, saying he had the power to preside over them and they were accepted under Article 11.

Mulindwa added that the District Joint Committee had full powers to approve or disapprove the chairman, and Ndawula had the right to defend himself in case any accusations were levelled against him that were false, which he turned down.

As a result, Mulindwa asked the members to vote on the impeachment motion before they unanimously resolved to pass a vote of no confidence against Ndawula. The meeting was attended by 26 out of 37 members of the District Muslim Joint Committee.

The Committee resolved to appoint Muhamadi Matovu, the deputy, to serve as Acting Muslim District Chairman until another meeting is held to approve the substantive person.

The District Khadi immediately presided over the swearing in of Matovu as acting Chairman. Matovu pledged to pay allegiance to Mubaje and the UMSC constitution.

Uthman Basajjanaku Lubega, the Secretary of Luwero Muslim District Chairperson, said following the successful impeachment process, Ndawula is no longer recognized as chairman and warned the public against dealing with him.

Ndawula was unavailable on Thursday evening to comment on his impeachment, but earlier on, he warned the members against the move and advised them to recall the petition.

Through M/S Sewankambo and Company Advocates, Ndawula threatened to seek court redress in case the members proceed to impeach him.

“Should you neglect or refuse to adhere to the advice, our instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you and the purported petitioners personally at your cost and embarrassment. Expect no further warning,” M/S Sewankambo and Company Advocates warned in a notice.

The impeachment of Ndawula is likely to create disunity among the muslims in Luwero, especially in Bamunanika county, where he commands a large following.

Ndawula is a former Member of Parliament of Bamunanika County who contested and won the seat of muslim chairman two years ago.