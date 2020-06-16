Luweero probation office records 50 domestic violence cases during lockdown

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luweero district probation office has registered 50 cases of domestic violence during the time of the lockdown which was announced in March, to tame the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the cases were registered in the areas of Luweero, Wobulenzi and Bombo town councils while a few others were registered from Kikyusa and Kamira sub counties among others. According to Luweero District Probation Officer Joyce Namigadde, most of the cases are a result of neglect, provocation and poverty.

Namigadde explains that majority of cases have been settled and couples reconciled with support from the Child and Family Protection Unit.

The most grave incident occurred last week when Jennipher Ajambo, a resident of Kamira trading centre was hacked by her husband Robert Masinde. Jennipher Ajambo, is hospitalized at Bishop Ceaser Asili Memorial Hospital where she was rushed for treatment after the attack. She sustained severe injuries on the head, the stomach and one of the hands.

Namigadde explains that the District Probation Office has visited and rescued Ajambo’s six children and transferred them to Happy Times Child Care for counseling and protection in the absence of both their mother and their stepfather.

Namigadde adds that together with the office of the Resident District Commissioner, they have paid Ajambo’s medical bills amounting to 800,000 Shillings and secured a well-wisher who offered her rent for a year to start off new life.

Luweero Resident District Commissioner Phoebe Namulindwa says that while Robert Masinde is on the run, one person was arrested to help police to trace for him. Namulindwa has condemned the skyrocketing cases of domestic violence and asked couples to seek for dialogue before they arrested over the offense.

Sister Harriet Onyolo, a medical worker at Bishop Ceaser Asili hospital explains that Ajambo will undergo another operation today to ensure that her arm can be able to function again. Ajambo welcomed support from Luweero district saying she was helpless after the husband who brought her from Namayingo district turned against him and the children.

Local Leaders say the attack on Ajambo was a result of disagreement with her husband over sexual advances before children.

Isah Ssemwogerere the spokesperson of Savannah Regional Police says that Masinde is on the run but he is facing charges of attempted murder. Ssemwogerere confirmed cases of domestic violence were rampant and police was working with Probation office to stop them.

Recently police raised an alarm over the increasing cases of domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown after recording at least 328 cases of domestic violence in only 14-days. At least seven cases of deaths had been registered relating to Domestic Violence.

According to the Police Annual Crime report, at least 13,639 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2019 above from

