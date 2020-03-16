Lumumba rejects calls to extend NRM registration exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justine Kasule Lumumba the Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has rejected calls to extend the party’s registration exercise.

Last week, the party embarked on a countrywide exercise to register new members, remove ineligible ones as well as inform members of their voting villages ahead of party primaries.

The exercise that ended on Sunday as the village tribunals convene and decide on removing ineligible ones including the dead and those transferred among others.

The village tribunals will also accept or reject admission of members who cross from other parties.

However, in Luweero district, NRM registrars and Party leaders have asked the secretariat to extend the deadline for other two days to enrol more members.

Ronald Ndawula the Luweero NRM District Chairperson explains that from 9th to 11th March there was no work done as the registrars were in training as well as picking the registers.

Ndawula adds that the few remaining days are not enough to register members and enable others to check their particulars. He also revealed that the district registrar runs out of registers which all may lead many to miss the exercise.

Kisekka Ssaka the NRM Chairperson for Lumu zone in Luweero town says that the exercise had limited publicity leaving many people unaware and not yet registered hence need for an extension.

Apollo Ssejjemba the NRM registrar for Lumu zone says that he expected over 400 people for registration and check their particulars but less than 200 people turned up.

Ssejjemba also asked for an extension of the exercise and mobilization to register more members.

But Kasule Lumumba the Secretary-General of National Resistance Movement said the Secretariat won’t extend the deadline because they have run out of time and need to compile the register in preparation for primaries.

On Saturday, Lumumba made an impromptu visit at the registration sites in Luweero town and directed them to ensure the exercise is completed within the stipulated time.

According to NRM Road map, primaries for NRM Parliamentary and Local Governments were expected in May-June 2020.

