Lukwago to petition court over Bobi Wine’s blocked shows

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago will lead a team of lawyers to file an application challenging police’s continued blocking of Kyadondo East MP and musician Bobi Wine’s music shows.

On Wednesday Lukwago received a file of documents of Kyarenga Extra show from Events Manager Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo. The show was scheduled for Monday, however, it was blocked.

The cancellation triggered confrontation between police and Bobi Wine. Bobi Wine had scheduled to address the media at his One Love Beach, Busabala on Monday but was welcomed by heavy security deployment. Hi was arrested and driven to his home in Magere, Wakiso.

The Director of Operation Uganda Police Force Asuman Mugenyi argued that Kyagulanyi’s previous music concerts held at his One Love Beach fell short of security guidelines.

Mugenyi further claimed that Bobi Wine shows have severally turned into a public nuisance, violated traffic rules and regulations and caused other misconducts, which don’t only breach the law but endanger the lives of other people who are not even part of his music events.

Lukwago says he will set up a legal team to argue out the application basing on enforcement of rights and freedoms by courts as premised in Article 50 of the Constitution. He says the case is meant to ensure Bobi Wine and the entire Fire Base Crew return to stage.

Meanwhile, the Common League of the Uganda Diaspora (CLOUD) have called on Government to stop blocking Bobi Wine’s concerts.

Martin Byakuleka, the President CLOUD says whereas the reason given by police for stopping Bobi Wine’s concert was the lack of personnel to offer security to the revellers, the same Police force deployed scores of personnel to block the music show.

He says that Kyagulanyi is being treated unfairly by the state since he is a crowd puller and seen as a threat to the leadership of the country.

“This was obviously a masked regime effort to economically frustrate Hon. Kyagulanyi, especially after he expressed his interest to stand for the country’s presidency,” the statement reads.

Byakuleka decried what he called the apparent economic frustration and sabotage of individuals like Bobi Wine by Government, which they say is meant to frustrate the individual’s efforts in challenging the Government.

He says Government has arrested and frustrated other opposing individuals in the same manner that Kyagulanyi is being frustrated, and especially those who have showed interest to contest for the presidency.

Mario Obiga Kania, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs told Parliament on Wednesday that Police was deployed at Bobi Wine’s home because they think he committed a crime.

According to Obiga, Kyagulanyi is expected to report to police any time soon and is only free in the confines of his home.

