Lukwago returns home, calls for investment in health sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has returned to the country from Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi, Kenya where he had gone for treatment.

Lukwago left the country on November 24th to seek further treatment at the hospital after he had been diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that experts say can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something one is allergic to.

Lukwago arrived at his home in Wakaliga close to midday and conducted a dua (supplication) to thank God for life. “I feel happy that I have resurrected, that I say from the bottom of my heart” said the weak looking Lukwago in a soft voice.

He narrated what he had gone through in the past weeks saying doctors at Rubaga hospital first diagnosed him with acute anaphylaxis which made it hard for him to breath.

He then visited several Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists who told him that triggers to his allergic reactions included perfumes, pollens, and sanitizers among others.

Lukwago says he contacted former presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye who worked together with other doctors and advised him to see a pulmonologist, a physician who specializes in the respiratory system from the windpipe to the lungs.

His condition worsened and was referred to Aga Khan Hospital where there were machines to conduct further tests and put him on treatment.

Lukwago, said that at that time, he had difficulty breathing and felt like he was losing life.

While at Aga Khan, Lukwago was subjected to multiple tests. The Hospital collaborated with Nairobi hospital to attend to him because of a shortage in Pulmonologists in Kenya, just like Uganda. Here, Professor Godfrey Lule, a Ugandan born doctor working at Nairobi Hospital joined the team caring for Lukwago.

Lukwago says further tests were conducted and he was found to have Bronchospasm, a condition that occurs when the airways suddenly and involuntarily contract and convulse making it hard to breathe and causes wheezing.

He adds that his vessels had also weakened and doctors feared his blood would clot soon. He was immediately put on blood thinner to avoid clotting.

Lukwago imagined the pain he went through to get treatment and called for more investment to the health sector. He says, doctors did not refer him to any local facility because they were not equipped enough to handle his serious condition.

He says government needs to honor the Abuja Declaration that requires countries to allocate at least 15% of their National Budget to the health sector.

Lukwago was welcomed at his home by Rubaga Division Mayor, also acting President of the Forum for Democratic Change Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, Makindye west MP Allan Sewanyana, Lubaga North’s Moses Kasibante and Lubaga South’s Kato Lubwama among others.

The Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura welcomed Lukwago back and thanked him for fighting hard to beat his illness and return home.

By the time Lukwago fell ill, he had suspended campaigns following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. Lukwago is yet to announce the resumption of campaigns.

