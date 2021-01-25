Low voter turn overwhelms Rukungiri municipal mayors and councilors elections.

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is low voter turn up at most Polling Stations in Rukungiri municipality as Ugandans vote for municipal Mayors and Councilors.

At most polling stations in Rukungiri municipality, electoral officials are seen charting with one another and some are busy on their phones.

At Rukungiri taxi park polling station in western division Rukungiri municipality only 50 had casted their vote out of 383 registered voters by 10am.

At Rukungiri main stadium polling station A in southern division Rukungiri municipality with 476 voters only 57 had casted their vote by 10am.

At Rukungiri main stadium polling station B health polling station only 20 out of 363 had casted their vote by 11:00am.

Rukungiri town council p/s polling station in Eastern division Rukungiri municipality only 45 out 644 registered had casted their votes by 11:15 am.

At Kyatoko Church of Uganda polling station in Eastern division with 437 registered voters, only 125 had casted their vote by 11:25 am.

Charles Makalu, the FDC Chairman candidate after casted his votes at Rukungiri town council p/s polling station at 11:45 am while Geoffrey Kenzigye of NRM casted his at 10:00am at Rukungiri main stadium polling station B.

Speaking to journalist after casting his vote, Makalu commended his

supporters pledging to improve road infrastructure, electricity and water extension to all villages in the municipality among others While Kenzigye of NRM said that he will act by the guidance of the NRM party manifesto.

Johann Bataringaya a Presiding officer at Rukungiri town council P/S polling station in Eastern division Rukungiri municipality attributed the low turn up to lack of knowledge on local council elections.

Martin Mugisha, a presiding officer at Rukungiri main stadium polling station B noted that the cause for low turn up was a result of voter’s involvement in domestic work during the morning hours with hope that the turn up would improve late in the day.

Muguma Rolland Kaginda, a voter at Rukungiri town p/s polling station attributed the low voter turn up to electoral commission for failing to do civil education about the valve of valve of their vote.

Kaginda who is also the Rukungiri municipality Member of Parliament in 10th parliament also attributed low voter turn up to political instability in the country saying that some voters are still in dentitions for not supporting NRM adding that all these can’t allow people to participate in today’s elections.

3 people are battling for the Rukungiri municipal mayor seat and they are Darius Tweyambe (independent), Charles Makalu (FDC) and Geoffrey Kenzigye of NRM. Rukungiri municipality at over 13000 registered voters and 23 polling stations.

