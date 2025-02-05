Low turnout, Ebola and Mpox concerns shape 1st day of 2025 academic year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As schools officially opened their doors for the 2025 academic year, Uganda’s education landscape faced significant challenges on the first day. While most schools began the term as scheduled, a few defiant institutions ignored the national school calendar and opened a week earlier.

However, the most notable concern on the first day was the low turnout of students. This has become a recurrent issue in recent years, with many parents opting to delay their children’s return to school in search of school fees.

In schools across Wakiso and Kampala, health awareness materials concerning the ongoing Ebola and Mpox outbreaks were prominently displayed. Posters reminding students and parents about public health precautions, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, were seen across school compounds.

“It’s like the days of COVID-19,” said Edward Mukasa, a parent dropping his children off at St. Joseph Primary School in Nansana. “The focus on health and hygiene feels just like it did back then.”

Hand sanitizers, a common fixture in schools since the COVID-19 pandemic, are now mandatory in many institutions. Schools with limited resources are stressing hygiene practices like handwashing to mitigate the spread of diseases, especially as many parents struggle to afford sanitizers for their children.

Before the term began, Uganda confirmed an Ebola case, adding to the public health alert that has been heightened due to the ongoing Mpox outbreak. As a result, both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health have placed schools on high alert, with strict health protocols to be followed throughout the academic year.

Health Protocols in Place Across Schools

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, reassured the public that despite the ongoing health scares, schools will continue to operate without disruption. She added that in the event of any suspected cases of Ebola or Mpox, the Ministry will closely monitor the situation at affected schools, ensuring that both students and staff are properly supported and managed.

At Bastion High School in Kawempe, Sharif Ssebunya, the school director, outlined measures implemented to reduce health risks. The school has installed adequate handwashing facilities and made it mandatory for all students to wash their hands frequently.

To reduce overcrowding, Ssebunya mentioned that class sizes had been reduced, with each desk now seating only two students instead of three. Teachers have been instructed to strictly enforce health guidelines, ensuring students adhere to necessary precautions throughout the day.

Similarly, at Kawempe Muslim Primary School, Hussein Muhammed Kiganira, the Director of Studies, mentioned that upon arrival, students would be sensitized about the dangers of Ebola and Mpox.

The school, which has seen an increase in student enrollment, including refugees from South Sudan, has made sure that each refugee has completed the necessary government procedures and has the required documentation from the Office of the Prime Minister. Currently, the school accommodates 80 refugee learners, most of whom speak Arabic, and they have been placed in suitable classes based on their needs.

At Midland High School in Kawempe, head teacher Francis Kyasa assured that the school is well-prepared to handle any Mpox cases should an outbreak occur. He also mentioned that students have been advised not to share personal items, such as utensils and bed sheets, to prevent the spread of the disease.

The school has strengthened its sensitization efforts and enhanced its healthcare unit to monitor students and refer any suspected cases to government isolation centers. However, called on the government to provide more public awareness and guidance on the appropriate steps schools should take in managing suspected Ebola cases.

A Mixed Response in Kigezi and Gulu

In Kigezi, the turnout was equally concerning. At Makanga Primary School in Kabale Municipality, only 30 students had arrived by 08:00 AM, with teachers cleaning classrooms in preparation for lessons. However, no handwashing facilities were visible. A teacher, requesting anonymity, noted that the number of students would likely increase by mid-week.

At Lower Bugongi Primary School, around 40 students were present by 08:30 AM. While no dedicated handwashing facilities were seen, students were observed washing their hands from water tanks used for other purposes.

Similarly, Nyabikoni Primary School in Kabale District reported 83-85 students in attendance, with handwashing facilities available on the school grounds. Headteacher Percy Murebwa Kamugisha stated that students would be sensitized about preventive measures against Ebola.

In Gulu, the turnout was similarly low. Denis Miles Odong, the headteacher at Gulu Public Primary School, attributed the low attendance to parents delaying the arrival of their children for the first week of school. He urged parents to bring their children on time to allow teachers to effectively cover the syllabus.

Concerns in Arua and Masaka

In Arua, some schools reported over 50% student attendance, but at Arua Public Primary School, with over 2,000 students, headteacher Gift Amagule admitted that they had not yet implemented any specific measures in response to the Ebola threat. Amagule stated that the school had not received guidance on how to proceed but promised to address the situation once the children had settled in.

Meanwhile, at Arua Primary and Secondary Schools, there were no visible handwashing stations, and students were sitting close together. A teacher at Arua Primary School, speaking anonymously, noted that the threat of Ebola was not perceived to be present in the region, and teaching continued as usual.

Raymond Ombere, the Arua City Education Officer, emphasized that while schools had received online training on how to handle health threats, some institutions were ignoring the health protocols. “We have routine measures in place, such as handwashing, sanitizing, and sensitization of learners, but some schools have ignored these guidelines,” Ombere stated.

In Masaka, public school administrators have also struggled to enforce the Ministry of Health’s safety guidelines. Benedict Nkata, the headteacher at Hill Road Public Primary School, explained that enforcing SOPs has financial implications that have not been supported by the Ministry.

Despite this, the school has set up handwashing stations and is working within its means to educate students about the health risks. Similar challenges were observed at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Primary School and Masaka Senior Secondary School, where no temperature checks or handwashing stations were visible.

Busoga Region’s Alarm Over Low School Turnout

In Busoga region, officials are voicing concerns over the low school turnout. Francis Kamyuka, the District Education Officer of Luuka, expressed his dismay after visiting 10 schools on the first day of school. He reported that student attendance was less than 25% of the figures recorded at the end of 2024, with many parents prioritizing labor over education.

To combat this, Kamyuka has partnered with religious leaders to raise awareness about the importance of education. “We hope that these efforts will help improve school attendance and educational outcomes,” he said.

In Iganga district, Joshua Waibi, the Inspector of Schools, noted that many children were vending goods in local markets instead of attending school. He warned that these children would struggle to catch up with their peers and may perform poorly in national exams.

Waibi is working with local security officials to launch operations targeting parents who allow their children to sell goods during school hours.

Karamoja Sees Better Response Despite Challenges

In contrast, Anna Grace Achan, the Senior Woman Teacher at Moroto Municipal Council Primary School, reported a positive start to the academic year. Achan mentioned that 10 boys and 12 girls had reported on the first day of school, and lessons have officially begun. She noted that while children typically avoid school in the first week due to fear of cleaning duties, the turnout has been fairly good compared to previous years.

However, Achan raised concerns about some parents sending their children, especially those in the boarding section, without the necessary supplies. She pointed out that this leaves some girls vulnerable, as they may turn to others for help, which can lead to sexual abuse. Achan urged parents to provide their children with the required scholastic materials to ensure their education isn’t disrupted.

Daniel Animal Engwau, the Head Teacher of Moroto Municipal Council Primary School, reported a 90% teacher attendance rate, although student registration is still ongoing. Engwau anticipates over 1,000 students will register by the end of the week. He also assured that the school has implemented measures to prevent the spread of Mpox and Ebola.

These measures include the installation of a frequent running water system to enhance hygiene, as well as strengthening health clubs to monitor the health of students and report any concerns to the teachers.

Engwau added that the school has established communication with health experts for quick response in case of any suspected outbreaks. The students will also be sensitized on the risks of Mpox and Ebola to ensure they are aware and able to report any symptoms to the teachers.

