Lord Mayor Lukwago’s strategic plan for Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago on Friday unveiled his plans for the city in an end of year press conference.

FULL STATEMENT

As you are aware, the Parliament of Uganda created a new legal regime governing Kampala by amending the KCCA Act that inter-alia conferred more powers to make budgetary allocations onto the office of the Lord Mayor. Previously, the appropriations have evidently been inadequate given the enormous challenges before us as a City, it is now the time to rationalize our budgetary appropriations to properly rhyme with the Mission and Vision of the City.

1. Kampala Strategic Plan

We intend to finalize and launch the Kampala Social Economic Development/Strategic Plan 2020/25 and this shall constitute the guiding tool for the transformation of Kampala for the next five years. We recently embarked on the development of the Kampala Physical Development Plan and covered the precincts of Mulago, Makerere, Kololo, Nakasero through neighborhood planning and we are committed to covering the remaining precincts.

2. Kampala Street Lighting Master Plan

We have secured a grant of 800.000 Euros for the Kampala Street Lighting Master Plan from our Development Partners; the Agence Française de Développement (AFD). Under this project, we intend to install approximately 35,000 Smart Street Polls with a 75 percent off grid (solar) and 25 percent on grid (UMEME) model. The major priority of this plan is to improve security, mobility conditions and facilitate development of the economy.

3. Kampala Drainage Master plan

We are going to embark on the implementation of the Kampala Drainage Master Plan that was estimated to cost $208m (about Shs774b) and I am quite confident this project will improve the flow of water and prevent flooding within the city.

The lasting solution to city floods in the City will be construction and upgrading of the primary channels that drain Kampala namely;

– Nakivubo Channel

– Lubigi channel

– Nalukolongo channel

– Nakamiro channel

– Kaliddubi/Mayanja North channel

– Nalubago channel and

– Mayanja North channel

– Kinawataka

– Kansanga/Ggaba channel

4. Affordable and reliable workspaces in the City.

We shall focus on construction of common user facilities such as modern markets, parks, parking towers, public toilets, recreation facilities and green belts e.t.c.

We have to guarantee completion of the ongoing construction of Kasubi, Busega and Kitintale markets but also ensure commencement of new facilities like Kalerwe market in Kawempe, Ggaba market in Makindye and identifying one other within the Central Business District.

5. Paving of Roads

We currently have 2100 kilometers of roads in the City, but only 608 kilometers of the same are paved. We are going to push for the enhancement of the budget for road fund to a reasonable amount but also ensure rehabilitation and maintenance of the existing ones to make them more motorable.

6. Solid Waste Management and recycling

It is KCCA’s priority to ensure a healthy environment in Kampala by, among others, collecting of garbage and maintaining of drainage channels. We are going to prioritize development of our new land in Ddundu into a Recycling Plant and also to enhance our capacity by procuring atleast five (5) Garbage Trucks every financial year.

7. Ordinances

We passed a number of ordinances and our focus shall be on; the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance, Street Parking Ordinance, Preservation of Historical Buildings and Monuments Ordinance, Green Infrastructure Ordinance, Reorganization and Licensing of Street Vending Ordinance, Recruitment, Training and Operations of Law Enforcement Officers Ordinance, Naming of Streets and Roads Ordinance, An ordinance to regulate Taxi and Boda boda operations in the City among others.

8. Infrastructure

The need to construct modern toilet facilities in the City: we have commenced the construction of three modern toilet blocks; in the New Kasubi Market, Kabowa and the Namuwongo block will also start soon. In total we shall have 71 modern toilets constructed and the procurement process for the rest has also been initiated.

Among other things on our priority list is the construction of the Old Taxi Park and finally, salary enhancement for our KCCA casual laborers.

***Happy New Year 2020****

KCCA 2020, LORD MAYOR ERIAS LUKWAGO END OF YEAR PRESSER.

Lord Mayor’s Parlor, City Hall_Kampala: December 27, 2019.