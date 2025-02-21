LOP Ssenyonyi tasks gov’t to account for new missing persons

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has tasked government to account for new missing members of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Ssenyonyi said several of their party members have allegedly been kidnapped by unknown people in Kampala and Mpigi.

“As we are still grappling with the situation of Dr Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners, kidnapping of citizens has resumed. As a party, so far, seven of our party leaders whom we know about have been kidnapped,” Ssenyonyi said during plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

Among those who are reportedly missing is; Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, the head of mobilization at NUP.

Ssenyonyi said efforts by family members to report to different police stations seeking the whereabouts of their relatives have proved fruitless.

“Today, Uganda Police Force, on its verified social media account has put out a statement saying, they are not the ones who arrested these people. Can government then account? Because if it is not government, then it is probably some rebel outfit within town,” he said.

Speaker Among gave government up to Tuesday next week to present a statement on the alleged missing persons.

“Government, can I have accountability of these missing people and report here on Tuesday?” Among asked the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, who responded in affirmative.

Gov’t withdraws UPDF Bill

During the same sitting, the Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, on behalf of the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, withdrew the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following the recent Supreme Court ruling which barred the Military Court from trying civilians.

The Bill intended to amend the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Act; streamline the composition of the organs and structures of the Defence Forces; and provide for the management of veteran affairs.

Obua said the withdrawal is to primarily allow government to enrich the Bill and make it compliant with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Uganda’s highest court, in its directive called for specific amendments of the UPDF Act on the qualification and appointment of the chairperson of the court martial and legal definition of a civilian and military person, and available remedies for those who are not satisfied with the court martial decision”

*****

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda