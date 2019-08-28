Livestock quarantine lifted in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has lifted the livestock quarantine. The quarantine was imposed on January 15th, 2019 by the Commissioner of Animal Health in Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, MAAIF.

This quarantine followed an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in the district. It left many people in Moroto struggling to earn an income difficult situation since many families derive their livelihood from livestock and its products.

Anna Rose Ademun, the Acting Commissioner Animal Health in a letter addressed to Moroto District that the investigations carried by the district veterinary office showed no clinical signs of FMD.

The letter indicates that there is no sign of FMD registered in Moroto over the last six months since the last date of disease was observed in the district. The letter also indicated that vaccination against FMD was carried out successfully.

Emmanuel Lokii, the District Youth Councillor Moroto, some children failed to continue with schools since parents couldn’t sell animals to raise fees. He adds that the hunger situation worsened in some families because livestock, which would be sold to buy food was quarantined.

Dr Moses Okino, the District Veterinary Officer in Moroto says lifting of the livestock quarantine delayed after new cases of FMD were sighted in the district.

The quarantine forced businessmen to turn into black market to sell both animals and meat.

URN