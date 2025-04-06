Liverpool moves closer to title without kicking a ball as Arsenal held by Everton

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Liverpool moved closer to winning this season’s Premier League title without kicking a ball on Saturday after Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw away to Everton.

The draw means Liverpool now needs just 11 points from eight matches, starting with Sunday’s match away to Fulham, to assure the title.

Arsenal was missing several key players, such as Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiore, although Jurrien Timber was able to appear as a second half substitute at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta’s side controlled most of the play in the first half and took the lead after 34 minutes when Leandro Trossard finished calmly after an assist from Raheem Sterling.

Trossard almost added a second, but his effort was scrambled away by Jordan Pickford, before young defender Myles Lewis-Skelly fouled Jack Harrison to allow Iliman Ndiaye to calmly score the penalty and earn Everton a draw.

Two goals in three first half minutes saw Aston Villa claim a 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest which means Unai Emery’s side remains in touch with the battle for the Champions League places.

Morgan Rogers drilled in a low shot after 13 minutes as Villa started strongly and Donyell Malen added the second two minutes later after a low cross from the left.

Jota Silva pulled the visiting side back into things after 57 minutes, but although Forest pressed for an equalizing goal in the rest of the game, Villa also had chances on the break.

Wolverhampton Wanderers came back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Ipswich Town.

Liam Delap scored a 16th-minute goal, but like so many times this season, Ipswich couldn’t hang on to their lead, and goals from Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen turned the game around in the last 18 minutes.

West Ham and Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen scoring headers for West Ham, while Evanilson scored both goals for the visitors.

Crystal Palace kept the feelgood factor going after last weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinal win with a 2-1 victory at home to Brighton. ■