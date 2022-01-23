Liverpool beat Crystal Palace to keep pressure on City

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool capitalised on Manchester City dropping points at Southampton by beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the match quickly and were two goals up in 32 minutes.

Andrew Robertson provided the assist for both as Virgil van Dijk headed in from his corner before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain controlled a cross field pass and fired in.

Palace then had four big chances to hit back but Alisson denied Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard, while Conor Gallagher headed past a post and Jean-Philippe Mateta saw a shot deflected wide.

Their pressure eventually told on 55 minutes as Jeffrey Schlupp played a defence-splitting through-ball to Mateta, who unselfishly squared for Edouard to tap into an empty net.

But Palace were left to rue their earlier missed chances as Liverpool sealed their win in the 89th minute when Fabinho converted a penalty awarded for a foul by Vicente Guaita on Diogo Jota.

The win moves Liverpool on to 48 points, nine behind the leaders with a match in hand. Palace have 24 points and are 13th.