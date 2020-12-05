Saturday , December 5 2020
Nrm Image

LIVE: World Athletics Awards night in Monaco

The Independent December 5, 2020 AFRICA, NEWS, SPORTS Leave a comment

LIVE

📌 World Athletics Awards 6pm TODAY

✳ Contenders
• Cheptegei 🇺🇬
• Crouser 🇺🇸
• Duplantis 🇸🇪
• Vetter 🇩🇪
• Warholm 🇳🇴

• Gidey 🇪🇹
• Hassan 🇳🇱
• Jepchirchir 🇰🇪
• Rojas 🇻🇪
• Herah 🇯🇲

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | The world’s best athletes will be awarded for their performance in a year ruined most part by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the annual celebration honouring the world’s best athletes will this year be a virtual event.

“It will be a celebration of the sport itself, to also honour and recognise organizations and individuals from around the world who met and overcame the unprecedented challenges, roadblocks and disruptions brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic to ensure competitive opportunities for athletes and entertaining events for our fans across the globe,” IAAF said in a statement.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is one of the contenders for the award of the world’s outstanding athlete of 2020.

If he wins the world athletics award tonight, he will become the first Ugandan to be honored by the world athletics governing body. The awards were first presented in 1988.

This was over a decade after the great John Akii Bua, who would have been a contender then, stunned the Munich 1972 Olympics by breaking the 400m hurdles world record. Akii Bua and Stephen Kiprotich are the only Ugandans to have ever won Olympic gold medals.

How voting was done

There was a three-way voting process to determine the finalists. The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

Eight awards, including those in three new categories, were presented and hosted by legendary sprint stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon.

PAST WINNERS

Year Men Women
1988  Carl Lewis  Florence Griffith Joyner
1989  Roger Kingdom  Ana Fidelia Quirot
1990  Steve Backley  Merlene Ottey
1991  Carl Lewis  Katrin Krabbe
1992  Kevin Young  Heike Henkel
1993  Colin Jackson  Sally Gunnell
1994  Noureddine Morceli  Jackie Joyner-Kersee
1995  Jonathan Edwards  Gwen Torrence
1996  Michael Johnson  Svetlana Masterkova
1997  Wilson Kipketer  Marion Jones
1998  Haile Gebrselassie  Marion Jones
1999  Michael Johnson  Gabriela Szabo
2000  Jan Železný
2001  Hicham El Guerrouj  Stacy Dragila
2002  Hicham El Guerrouj  Paula Radcliffe
2003  Hicham El Guerrouj  Hestrie Cloete
2004  Kenenisa Bekele  Yelena Isinbayeva
2005  Kenenisa Bekele  Yelena Isinbayeva (2)
2006  Asafa Powell  Sanya Richards
2007  Tyson Gay  Meseret Defar
2008  Usain Bolt  Yelena Isinbayeva (3)
2009  Usain Bolt  Sanya Richards (2)
2010  David Rudisha  Blanka Vlašić
2011  Usain Bolt  Sally Pearson
2012  Usain Bolt  Allyson Felix
2013  Usain Bolt  Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
2014  Renaud Lavillenie  Valerie Adams
2015  Ashton Eaton  Genzebe Dibaba
2016  Usain Bolt  Almaz Ayana
2017  Mutaz Essa Barshim  Nafissatou Thiam
2018  Eliud Kipchoge  Caterine Ibargüen
2019  Eliud Kipchoge  Dalilah Muhammad

SOURCE: wikipedia

