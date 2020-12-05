LIVE: World Athletics Awards night in Monaco

LIVE

📌 World Athletics Awards 6pm TODAY

✳ Contenders

• Cheptegei 🇺🇬

• Crouser 🇺🇸

• Duplantis 🇸🇪

• Vetter 🇩🇪

• Warholm 🇳🇴

• Gidey 🇪🇹

• Hassan 🇳🇱

• Jepchirchir 🇰🇪

• Rojas 🇻🇪

• Herah 🇯🇲

Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | The world’s best athletes will be awarded for their performance in a year ruined most part by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the annual celebration honouring the world’s best athletes will this year be a virtual event.

“It will be a celebration of the sport itself, to also honour and recognise organizations and individuals from around the world who met and overcame the unprecedented challenges, roadblocks and disruptions brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic to ensure competitive opportunities for athletes and entertaining events for our fans across the globe,” IAAF said in a statement.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is one of the contenders for the award of the world’s outstanding athlete of 2020.

If he wins the world athletics award tonight, he will become the first Ugandan to be honored by the world athletics governing body. The awards were first presented in 1988.

This was over a decade after the great John Akii Bua, who would have been a contender then, stunned the Munich 1972 Olympics by breaking the 400m hurdles world record. Akii Bua and Stephen Kiprotich are the only Ugandans to have ever won Olympic gold medals.

How voting was done

There was a three-way voting process to determine the finalists. The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

Eight awards, including those in three new categories, were presented and hosted by legendary sprint stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon.

Tweets by WorldAthletics

HISTORY: Forty seven years ago in Munich, Uganda’s John Akii-Bua 🇺🇬 was the first man to run the 400m hurdles under 48 secondshttps://t.co/agO7YEMF7p #INEOS159 #Athletics #WorldRecords #KipchogeINEOSChallenge pic.twitter.com/ldCEcGkvmZ — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) October 12, 2019

PAST WINNERS

Year Men Women 1988 Carl Lewis Florence Griffith Joyner 1989 Roger Kingdom Ana Fidelia Quirot 1990 Steve Backley Merlene Ottey 1991 Carl Lewis Katrin Krabbe 1992 Kevin Young Heike Henkel 1993 Colin Jackson Sally Gunnell 1994 Noureddine Morceli Jackie Joyner-Kersee 1995 Jonathan Edwards Gwen Torrence 1996 Michael Johnson Svetlana Masterkova 1997 Wilson Kipketer Marion Jones 1998 Haile Gebrselassie Marion Jones 1999 Michael Johnson Gabriela Szabo 2000 Jan Železný 2001 Hicham El Guerrouj Stacy Dragila 2002 Hicham El Guerrouj Paula Radcliffe 2003 Hicham El Guerrouj Hestrie Cloete 2004 Kenenisa Bekele Yelena Isinbayeva 2005 Kenenisa Bekele Yelena Isinbayeva (2) 2006 Asafa Powell Sanya Richards 2007 Tyson Gay Meseret Defar 2008 Usain Bolt Yelena Isinbayeva (3) 2009 Usain Bolt Sanya Richards (2) 2010 David Rudisha Blanka Vlašić 2011 Usain Bolt Sally Pearson 2012 Usain Bolt Allyson Felix 2013 Usain Bolt Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2014 Renaud Lavillenie Valerie Adams 2015 Ashton Eaton Genzebe Dibaba 2016 Usain Bolt Almaz Ayana 2017 Mutaz Essa Barshim Nafissatou Thiam 2018 Eliud Kipchoge Caterine Ibargüen 2019 Eliud Kipchoge Dalilah Muhammad

SOURCE: wikipedia