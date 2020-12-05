LIVE: World Athletics Awards night in Monaco

LIVE
📌 World Athletics Awards 6pm TODAY
✳ Contenders
• Cheptegei 🇺🇬
• Crouser 🇺🇸
• Duplantis 🇸🇪
• Vetter 🇩🇪
• Warholm 🇳🇴
• Gidey 🇪🇹
• Hassan 🇳🇱
• Jepchirchir 🇰🇪
• Rojas 🇻🇪
• Herah 🇯🇲
Monaco, Principality of Monaco | THE INDEPENDENT | The world’s best athletes will be awarded for their performance in a year ruined most part by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the annual celebration honouring the world’s best athletes will this year be a virtual event.
“It will be a celebration of the sport itself, to also honour and recognise organizations and individuals from around the world who met and overcame the unprecedented challenges, roadblocks and disruptions brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic to ensure competitive opportunities for athletes and entertaining events for our fans across the globe,” IAAF said in a statement.
Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is one of the contenders for the award of the world’s outstanding athlete of 2020.
If he wins the world athletics award tonight, he will become the first Ugandan to be honored by the world athletics governing body. The awards were first presented in 1988.
This was over a decade after the great John Akii Bua, who would have been a contender then, stunned the Munich 1972 Olympics by breaking the 400m hurdles world record. Akii Bua and Stephen Kiprotich are the only Ugandans to have ever won Olympic gold medals.
How voting was done
There was a three-way voting process to determine the finalists. The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.
Eight awards, including those in three new categories, were presented and hosted by legendary sprint stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Ato Boldon.
HISTORY: Forty seven years ago in Munich, Uganda’s John Akii-Bua 🇺🇬 was the first man to run the 400m hurdles under 48 secondshttps://t.co/agO7YEMF7p
#INEOS159 #Athletics #WorldRecords #KipchogeINEOSChallenge pic.twitter.com/ldCEcGkvmZ
— Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) October 12, 2019
PAST WINNERS
|Year
|Men
|Women
|1988
|Carl Lewis
|Florence Griffith Joyner
|1989
|Roger Kingdom
|Ana Fidelia Quirot
|1990
|Steve Backley
|Merlene Ottey
|1991
|Carl Lewis
|Katrin Krabbe
|1992
|Kevin Young
|Heike Henkel
|1993
|Colin Jackson
|Sally Gunnell
|1994
|Noureddine Morceli
|Jackie Joyner-Kersee
|1995
|Jonathan Edwards
|Gwen Torrence
|1996
|Michael Johnson
|Svetlana Masterkova
|1997
|Wilson Kipketer
|Marion Jones
|1998
|Haile Gebrselassie
|Marion Jones
|1999
|Michael Johnson
|Gabriela Szabo
|2000
|Jan Železný
|2001
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|Stacy Dragila
|2002
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|Paula Radcliffe
|2003
|Hicham El Guerrouj
|Hestrie Cloete
|2004
|Kenenisa Bekele
|Yelena Isinbayeva
|2005
|Kenenisa Bekele
|Yelena Isinbayeva (2)
|2006
|Asafa Powell
|Sanya Richards
|2007
|Tyson Gay
|Meseret Defar
|2008
|Usain Bolt
|Yelena Isinbayeva (3)
|2009
|Usain Bolt
|Sanya Richards (2)
|2010
|David Rudisha
|Blanka Vlašić
|2011
|Usain Bolt
|Sally Pearson
|2012
|Usain Bolt
|Allyson Felix
|2013
|Usain Bolt
|Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
|2014
|Renaud Lavillenie
|Valerie Adams
|2015
|Ashton Eaton
|Genzebe Dibaba
|2016
|Usain Bolt
|Almaz Ayana
|2017
|Mutaz Essa Barshim
|Nafissatou Thiam
|2018
|Eliud Kipchoge
|Caterine Ibargüen
|2019
|Eliud Kipchoge
|Dalilah Muhammad
SOURCE: wikipedia