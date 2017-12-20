LIVE: Voting starts on 2nd reading of Age Limit bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voting has started to pass the second reading of the Constitutional Ammendment Bill 2017 in Uganda’s parliament.

Despite protests my some MPs that only 197 had contributed to the debate, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga went on to put the report to the vote.

For the vote to be carried, it will require two thirds which is 289 of 434 MPs. Voting will be by roll call and tally.

Hon Ababiku: Yes

Hon Abachacon: No

Abiriga: Yes

Remigius yes

Opendi: Yes

Aciro Lucy: No

Acon: Yes

Adeke: No

Adome: No

Adong: No

Agaba: Yes

Achiro: Yes

Akampurira: yes

Akello Lucy: No

Akello Sylvia: No

Akena: No

Ahimbisibwe:Yes

Akurut: Yes

Aleper: yes. #AgeLimitBill #PlenaryUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) December 20, 2017

Tweets about @pwatchug



After a Bill is passed at Second reading, it is considered clause by clause at Committee Stage before a vote is taken at Third reading for it to pass into law.

Earlier, lawyers of the suspended six MPs, led by shadow attorney general Wilfred Nuwagaba, have this afternoon attempted to enter parliament to give notice to the Speaker and Attorney General to appear before the High Court today.

The six MPs are protesting the legality of the decision by the Speaker to suspend them from the ongoing constitution ammendment bill. The suspended MPs are Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Allan Ssewanyana, Gerald Karuhanga, Jonathan Odur, Anthony Akol and Mubarak Manyangwa.

They lawyers were blocked at the gates of Parliament, with MPs Medard Ssegona and Nuwagaba who had the papers to serve the Speaker, detained by police.

Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana said one can’t serve court orders in the precinct of parliament.

Soon after, Speaker Kadaga suspended the house for 30 minutes to 2.15pm when roll call and vote on the different sections of the Constitution Amendment bill report started.

Among the severeal proposed amendments, is lifting Article 102(b) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda – to remove the age limits (35 – 75) for presidential candidates. That is why the bill has been dubbed the “Age Limit” bill.

Tweets about @parliament_ug

