LIVE: The Son and Kane show on as Spurs take 4-1 halftime lead

*⃣ Man United 1 Spurs 4

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty in the first two minutes, but visitors Spurs responded immediately, and raced on to a 4-1 first half time lead at Old Trafford.

Tanguy Ndombele had leveled for the visitors, and soon after Anthony Martial was sent off, before Harry Kane and a double from Son Heung-min stretched the score.

Tweets by SpursOfficial