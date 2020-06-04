LIVE: State of the Nation Address 2020

Uganda agricultural earnings

✳ Coffee

March-$45.87million

April-$36.928m

✳ Tea

March-$5.15m

April-$6.145

✳ Maize 🌽

March-$10.23m

April-$6.256m

✳ Fish 🐠

March-$14.98m

April-$6.831m

Finance Ministry measures Post-Covid19

➡ Delay payment of Corporation tax for Corporations & SME’s

➡ Defer payment of PAYE by sectors affected

➡ Capitalization of UDC ( 100bn)

➡Capitalization of UDB ( 1 trillion)

➡Funds for Emyooga (Boda bodas,Saloon operators,Artists)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament from State House Entebbe, via Zoom. He has started his address by re-emphasizing the importance of the NRM 10-point programme.

The Rules of Procedure have been amended to cater for use of conferencing and video technology like Zoom in the circumstances that necessitate it.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and for observance of the social distancing measures, the function will be held at the Kololo Independence Grounds. Article 95(2) of the Constitution states that, ‘a session of Parliament shall be held at such a place within Uganda and shall commence at such a time as the Speaker may, by proclamation, appoint’,” Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said as she opened the session.

Kadaga highlighted the challenges parliament has had working during the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lock-down to the country. She also listed the bills parliament has passed or is debating.

Today’s address signifies the opening of the Fifth Session of the 10th Parliament. Today’s address is significant because it is the 5th and the last State of the Nation Address in the 10th Parliament.

In terms of legislation, the 4th Session has put up a commendable performance as Parliament enacted 25 bills as compared to 11 in the 1st Session, 17 in the 2nd Session and 26 in the 3rd Session.

The Speaker announced that the Supreme Court today halted the eviction of 6 MPs from Parliament from the newly established Municipalities of Apac, Bugiri, Ibanda, Kotido, Nebbi and Sheema.

The president will gave accountability on particular government commitments and appraise the country of the plans and strategies for the next twelve months. He will also outline bills that will come to parliament. This in fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

