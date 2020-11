Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi’s lawyers are in court in Iganga, the eastern town 110km from Kampala, where they expect the presidential candidate to be produced before court.

Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was arrested two days ago in Luuka, and is expecteed to be charged with violating Ministry of Health SOPs related to crowds and the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tweets by daniellutaaya