Lira man strangles wife to death over sex

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira police are holding a middle-aged man accused of strangling his wife to death for allegedly denying him conjugal rights. The suspect is Sam Obongo, a resident of Alyec B village, Alwala parish in Ogur sub county in Lira district.

The deceased is 22-year-old Jillian Apio. Obongo was arrested this morning when he confessed to having strangled Apio to death for denying him sex last evening.

He initially claimed that his wife fell ill and died prompting the deceased’s father to report the matter to the police.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Region Police spokesperson says that the deceased’s body was found lying in their marital home.

A source told Uganda Radio Network that the suspect has been threatening to kill Apio for denying him sex yet he paid the bride price.

According to the source, the deceased had reportedly denied the suspect sex accusing him of adultery.

Police have entered a case of murder at Lira Central Police Station vide CRB 754/2021. The deceased’s body is lying at Lira Regional Referral hospital for postmortem.

*****

URN