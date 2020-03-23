Lira district postpones World TB day celebrations

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Tuberculosis Day celebrations slated for March 24th in Lira district have been postponed.

Government and health experts at Lira district health department decided the celebrations are postponed after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni last week banned all public gatherings to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID -19).

The day is an annual event observed on March 24th with an objective of building public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease.

According to Dr. Edmond Acheka, the Assistant D.H.O in charge Maternal and child health says the pronouncement on public gathering has crippled the plan. He says the day might be celebrated later.

Dr. Acheka explains that the district is struggling with the multi-drug resistant TB, a reason why it was chosen to host the National celebration with the aim of creating awareness.

“Lira we have a high number of MDR- what we call multi- drug resistant, the TB which does not respond to treatment and we have the other pulmonary tuberculosis and many of these people are hiding among us and spreading this condition,” added Dr. Acheka.

******

URN