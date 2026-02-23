Lira Blood Bank construction nears completion

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the Regional Blood Bank at Lira Regional Referral Hospital (LRRH) is nearing completion, with phase one standing at 98 percent.

Started in March 2025 on a piece of land donated by Lira University teaching hospital, the 9.6 billion shillings facility is estimated to process 48,000 units of blood annually, enough for the people of Lango sub region.

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering brigade is undertaking the construction works. At 11 months of the contract period, the physical structure is nearly complete. What remains now is the finishing, installation of equipment and hand over to Uganda Blood Bank (UBTs) for use.

Alex Tumwesigye, a Senior Engineer from the Ministry of Health who is also the project manager explained that unlike other similar projects in other areas, Lira has proven to be going on very well.

He confirmed that money is available for the project and thus there should be no reason to find the site abandoned.

Dr. Andrew Odur, the Acting Director Lira Regional Referral Hospital underlined the high demand for blood, hoping that upon completion, the hospital will meet its blood demand.

He however, emphasized the need for houses to accommodate the staffs who will be employed to utilize the facility as well as operate the equipment.

Dr. Odur also re-echoed the importance of quality of work. “There is no compromise in quality, we are very particular about what will be delivered but we are happy with what has been done so far,” he said.

He added: “Let’s make sure that the quality of work is at 100 percent. This will bring value for money for the government of Uganda.”

Meanwhile Fahad Kisosonkole, from the UPDF engineering brigade, cited a few challenges which are affecting work but assured the team that it will be completed on time.

Currently, Lira Regional Referral Hospital is served by a blood collection center, one of several in the country.

