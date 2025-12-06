Limoncello 3.0: Italian brunch bliss with a touch of tanqueray cocktail artistry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Italians have long mastered the art of finding beauty in life’s simplest pleasures, from enjoying creamy tomato and spinach pasta to sipping ice-cold spritzers with friends on a sunny afternoon. Limoncello 3.0 recreates that same magic for Kampala’s tastemakers.

You do not have to travel to Rome to experience la dolce vita. On 7th December, Mediterraneo at Villa Kololo will host the Limoncello 3.0 Italian Brunch, Dolce and Gabbana Edition, bringing the charm of the Amalfi Coast straight to the heart of the city.

Enhancing the experience is Tanqueray Gin, presenting a carefully curated cocktail menu created using Tanqueray No. TEN, Tanqueray London Dry, and Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla with a touch of orange blossom. The distinct botanical notes in these gins create the perfect balance, complementing the fresh herbs, spices, cured meats and indulgent pasta offerings featured at the brunch.

The experience begins with the Sole Spritz, a gin-inspired cocktail that captures the warmth of the sun. With a bright, tangy taste from Tanqueray No. TEN, it is layered with hints of fresh orange, earthy juniper, smooth vanilla and a subtle spice. This refreshing drink pairs beautifully with caprese salads, seafood, antipasti and lemon-based brunch dishes.

Next is the Sevilla Sunset Collins, crafted with Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla. This cocktail is reminiscent of a Mediterranean sunset, blending zesty orange, crisp juniper and subtle notes of vanilla and warm allspice. Its bittersweet citrus profile mirrors tomato and basil flavours, making it an ideal companion for grilled Mediterranean dishes.

Rounding out the trio is the Limoncello Garden Gimlet, made with Tanqueray London Dry as a tribute to the Italian limoncello tradition. Its clean botanical character, drawn from juniper, cedar and citrus zest, allows it to shine alongside pastas, desserts and light pastries.

Through these three creations, Tanqueray demonstrates its ability to elevate classic cocktails while inspiring new interpretations.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the menu, Steven Baguma, the Reserve Brand Ambassador at Uganda Breweries, said the vision was to translate la dolce vita into liquid form, creating cocktails that encourage long, laughter-filled conversations while remaining in perfect harmony with the authentic flavours of Italian cuisine.

The Limoncello 3.0 Italian Brunch, your passport to the Amalfi Coast in Kampala, is priced at Shs150,000.

The event will be hosted by Shiella Gashumba and continue into an exclusive after-party. Entertainment will feature an exciting lineup of DJs and performers, including DJ Focus Official, MC Pauma, Annah Gomez, Sydii Gonzales, and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in beachy, creamy, gelato-inspired looks, with bright coastal tones drawn from the sea and the sun. Dress for la dolce vita and arrive ready to savour every moment of this Italian escape, without ever leaving the city.