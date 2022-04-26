Lightning kills three cows, injures several others in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A thunderbolt has killed three cows and injured several others in Lemo-Gweng-Ajut village in Labongo Layamo sub county in Kitgum district. The Pagen LC III councillor David Opiyo, says that the unfortunate incident occurred during a heavy downpour around 10:00 pm on Monday night.

According to Opiyo, the three animals were part of a bigger herd that had taken shelter under a mango tree when the lightning struck. Opiyo says that the thunderbolt also reportedly injured at least 10 cows leaving them fatigued with burns in the neighbouring Ocettoke and Lamugu villages in Ocettoke parish.

Walter Kilama says he is now counting losses following the strike that killed his animals, which is a big blow to his family income.

Lamton Okwir, another farmer who was affected by the tragedy says that he has suffered losses estimated close to Shillings 1million. He appeals to the authorities to help him since livestock farming was his only source of livelihood.

The Labongo Layamo sub county LC III chairperson, Thomas Ayella Situmba who visited the affected farmers on Tuesday morning regretted the loss and pleaded with them to bury the carcasses of the cows in vain.

According to Ayella, the residents opted to bring in elders and traditional herbalists who performed some rituals before skinning the animals and feasting on the beef.

Ayella says that there are no reports of human injury or death recorded in connection to the incident. He warns residents to exercise caution given the rainy season, saying the area is prone to tragedies. In 2021, lightning killed an old woman in the same area.

URN