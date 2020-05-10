Learners struggling to access self- study material in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several people in Teso Region are struggling to cope with the alternative learning methods that were zeroed on by the Ministry of Education to keep children learning during the ongoing lockdown.

A number of approaches have been adopted since the closure of schools on March 20, as one of the measures which were taken to help Uganda forestall the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19. They include print and self-study home packages, recorded lessons and live presentations on radio, television-lessons, and online uploads sent to learners through mobile phones.

Most of the districts in Teso received the study materials last weekend and early in the week. In Kumi district, the materials have reached parish level, awaiting distribution to the villages where they will be delivered to learners by village chairpersons.

Sarah Adongo, the District Inspector of Schools in Kumi says that they received the materials on Monday from the Resident District Commissioner’s office and sent them to the sub counties through the Senior Assistant Secretaries, following the directive from the ministry. But she says that the copies are not enough to cover all the learners in the district.

“We have an enrollment of more than 74,000 pupils in primary schools across the six sub-counties and two divisions but we received only 5,000 copies of study material. If this scheme is to work, parents need to photocopy the study material to help them reach to all learners”, Adongo said.

Our reporter visited Awojamoro Village in Mukongoro Sub County but found a number of children playing in their homes. Among them was Tom Eibu, a candidate of Kumi Township Primary School, who has not seen any study material to help him at home.

In Kaberamaido District, Richard Elyebu, the District Education Officer revealed that he received about 18,000 copies of study material to be shared with Kalaki district, yet Kaberamaido district alone has over 75,000 learners in primary schools.

Lydia Atino, a parent from Ararak B Cell in Kaberamaido Town Council says that much as she would be willing to help her children study, her level of education is very low to match the standard of her children’s classes.

In Soroti district, 33 pupils will be sharing one set of self- study the material while about 100 students will be sharing a set in secondary level.

James Oede, the District Education Officer in Soroti says they are struggling to deliver the learning materials to the learners because of laxity of local leaders especially village chairpersons who have to walk to every a household without any facilitation.

*******

URN