Leading land broker Kamoga arrested, ordered to produce missing titles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPEDENT | Leading Kampala City land broker Muhammad Kamoga has been arrested.

Kamoga was on Thursday arraigned before the High Court Land Division, Deputy Registrar Christine Namutebi, who gave him seven days to produce over 30 land titles related to a disputed 8-acre property in Bugabo-Garuga, Entebbe.

According to Court Documents, Kamoga was supposed to hand over 45 land titles to 20 people led by Andrew Nganda Bugingo in the case where they sued him, as part of a consent order issued in 2018. However, Kamoga, since then, has allegedly failed to comply with the order, leading to his arrest by court bailiffs on Wednesday.

Kamoga, through his lawyers Lee by Moses Karungu, initially claimed to have deposited the titles, but later admitted to having only one certificate of title and requested more time to produce the rest.

He told the court that he had partly complied with the decree by handing over one certificate of title to Bugingo’s lawyer, Zack Olum, for eight acres.

But Bugingo, who has been pursuing Kamoga since 2018, has expressed disappointment with the court’s decision, citing the lengthy legal process and accusing Kamoga of being a “perennial fraudster.” Bugingo claims that Kamoga has been elusive since 2018 and has transferred several land titles into his name, leaving him and other residents stranded. He has vowed to pursue justice and ensure that Kamoga is held accountable for his actions.

The Court’s Deputy Registrar, Christine Namutebi, has ordered Kamoga to appear on May 5, 2025, with the land titles.

Kamoga’s troubles with the law are not new. He previously escaped arrest in March 2025 for fraud charges related to a 200-acre land deal in Garuga, Bukaya, Entebbe. Additionally, another individual, Fredrick Kwatakunsawo Ssengooba, also recently sued Kamoga at the commercial court, seeking over 1 billion shillings for the value of land at Bukaya that Kamoga allegedly transferred into his name fraudulently.