Leaders call for peace, love during Christmas celebrations

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As thousands of Christians gathered in prayer on Christmas Day, leaders in Arua City emphasized the importance of peace, love, and security during the holiday season.

Given the city’s ethnic and religious diversity, both religious and security leaders urged the community to celebrate peacefully while remaining vigilant against criminal activities.

At Christ the King Parish in Arua City, a team of police officers actively participated in the Mass, reminding attendees to stay calm and avoid behavior that could lead to trouble.

Dr. Alex Madrama, the police surgeon at Arua CPS Health Center Three, led the team and highlighted the importance of avoiding reckless behavior during Christmas.

He warned that such actions could potentially land individuals in trouble with the law.

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Epiphany Picho, the main celebrant at the Christmas Mass, encouraged Christians to emulate the love of Jesus, who loved others even to the point of being crucified by them.

In their Christmas messages, Bishop Ocan Odoki of Arua Diocese and Charles Andaku of Madi W. Nile Diocese also urged Christians to be peacemakers during the festive season.

Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luwero expressed deep concern over the disturbing increase in cases where children are killing their parents over disputes related to property, particularly land.

In his Christmas homily delivered at Our Lady of Fatima, Queen of Peace, Kasana Cathedral in Luwero Town Council, Bishop Mukasa decried the growing violence, attributing it to the rising influence of greed and materialism.

He noted that children, driven by a desire for their parents’ land and possessions, are resorting to extreme violence when they perceive their inheritance to be at risk. The Bishop observed that many parents’ reluctance to distribute property early has led to resentment and discord within families.

This, he noted, has escalated into tragic and fatal confrontations, with the media highlighting such incidents. Bishop Mukasa shared that parents now live in constant fear of their own children, citing sleepless nights caused by the growing materialism and a sense of entitlement among the youth. He lamented the betrayal of trust and love, which such violence represents within families.

The Bishop urged the youth to remember that no material possession is worth the life of a parent. He called on them to embrace values of love, respect, and open communication with their parents, emphasizing that familial bonds should be prioritized over material wealth.

Bishop Mukasa highlighted that killing one’s parents for land is not just a criminal act but a profound moral failure, one that erodes the very foundation of society. He implored the youth to resist the temptations of greed and choose love and unity within their families.

******

URN