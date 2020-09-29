Laycon celebrates BBNaija Season 5 victory

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDPENDENT | Laycon, real name Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, has emerged winner of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija after polling 60 per cent of the votes in the final week. The 26-year-old rapper was announced winner at the season’s grand finale on Sunday, September 27.

He beat 19 other housemates to clinch the grand prize of 85 million Nigerian after a fiercely competitive 70 days.

Dorathy, became the last woman standing in the competition and first runner up with 21.85 per cent of the votes. Nengi came in third place after polling 15.03 per cent of the votes, while Neo and Vee finished fourth and fifth with 1.94 and 1.18 per cent respectively.

Laycon joins Katung, Efe, Miracle and Mercy in the coveted list of BBNaija winners. Like the previous winners, he’ll no doubt leverage the opportunity the BBNaija platform has offered him to push his career.

“The fifth edition of the BBNaija franchise will go down in history as the most successful iteration yet, having recorded an unprecedented number of auditions and broken social media engagement records,” said DSTV in a statement, adding that, “the success of this edition is particularly remarkable, given the prevailing global COVID-19 pandemic which led to innovative changes in the audition and production process.”

The grand finale featured live performances by Nigerian superstars Rema and Fireboy and dance group Imagneto..

A highlight of the night was a surprise performance by Mayorkun and Davido with renditions of hit songs ‘Betty Butter’ and ‘Fem’.

SOURCE: DStv