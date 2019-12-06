LASPNET opens legal aid call centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A legal aid call centre by Legal Aid Service Providers Network-LASPNET has been launched.

The centre located at the LASPNET secretariat offices in Mengo is being funded by the Democratic Governance Facility-DGF. It will enable citizens in different parts of the country to receive legal services.

The centre will be serviced by lawyers or students studying law from the Uganda Law Society, Uganda Christian University, PILAC and Uganda Law Development Center. People in need of services will need to call 0417893500 or toll-free 0800100155.

Dr Sylvia Namubiru, the Executive Director of LASPNET says that the call centre is going to offer much needed legal services to many Ugandans that do not have access to justice and live in hard to reach areas.

Martha Nanjobe, the deputy component manager DGF, says that the call centre will enable lawyers help more citizens than they currently do.

Samuel Employ, the Deputy Registrar in charge of planning and development of the judiciary says that the call centre is long overdue and will change the face of legal service provision in the country.

Dr Namubiru says that they have a network of over 50 service providers that are ready to help.

“We have 58 members operating in 80 districts in the country. With so many partners, we shall be able to offer legal services at no cost when they are needed, in a timely fashion,” Dr Namubiru said.

*****

URN