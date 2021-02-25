Kyagulanyi rallies NUP leaders to mobilize people to defend his victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has called upon leaders in his party to mobilize people to defend their party’s victory.

Speaking on Thursday to about 300 leaders including councillors and chairpersons of sub-counties and districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono who were elected on the NUP ticket, Kyagulanyi said there is undisputed evidence that he won the January 14th election but was cheated by the Electoral Commission in cahoots with President Museveni.

He said he tried to challenge the election in court but was met with bias from the justices. He highlighted the decision to deny him the chance to amend his petition with supporting affidavits and judges who have a history of working closely with President Museveni as reasons that forced him to withdraw the petition.

On Monday this week, Kyagulanyi said he was withdrawing from the formal courts to take his petition to what he called the court of the people. He said that now that the case is in the hands of the people, it’s incumbent upon NUP leaders to explain to the people what they need to do to reclaim what he called a stolen victory.

Kyagulanyi called upon the people to give him and his party time as they figure out how they are going to fight for their victory.

“Everyone is a judge in this matter. Like we have said time and again, it’s only the people who will have the final say on this matter,” Kyagulanyi said.

Later Kyagulanyi asked the journalists to leave the meeting venue to allow him to have a closed-door conversation on their next course of action.

In the recently held presidential elections, President Museveni scored 58% of the vote defeating Kyagulanyi who garnered 35 percent of the valid votes cast.

******

URN